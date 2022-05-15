Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 58 °

Pomp and Circumstance: Seniors Say Goodbye

Todd PittengerMay 15, 2022

Smiles, tears, and hugs were mixed in with the sounds of Pomp and Circumstance over the weekend in the Salina area. Hundreds of seniors from multiple schools walked across the stage and received diplomas.

Nearly every senior in Salina and Saline County graduated.

On Saturday seniors at Ell-Saline and at Kansas Wesleyan University graduated.

Sunday seniors at Salina Central High School, Salina South High School, Southeast of Saline High School, and Salina Sacred Heart High School all walked across the stage and graduated.

At the Salina Central commencement USD Superintendent Linn Exline was the featured speaker. At the Salina South commencement  teacher Tyler Smith was the featured speaker.

While seniors will be finished, all other students will still have several days of class left. The last day of classes before summer break at Salina USD 305 schools is Thursday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Pomp and Circumstance: Seniors Say ...

Smiles, tears, and hugs were mixed in with the sounds of Pomp and Circumstance over the weekend in t...

May 15, 2022 Comments

Festival Friday at Artwork Alley Mu...

Top News

May 15, 2022

Lakewood Part of Great Fishing Derb...

Top News

May 15, 2022

Ghazal Ghazi Hosting Artist Talk

Kansas News

May 15, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ghazal Ghazi Hosting Arti...
May 15, 2022Comments
Training to Better Protec...
May 14, 2022Comments
Schoolwide Free Meals to ...
May 14, 2022Comments
Earth, Wind & Fire R...
May 14, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra