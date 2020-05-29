Polytechnic Director of Aviation Chosen For Federal Board

Lindsey Dreiling, executive director of aviation strategy at Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus, has been selected to serve on a new federal board aimed at strengthening the presence of women and girls in aviation.

Appointed by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Dreiling will serve on the Department of Transportation’s Women in Aviation Advisory Board. She was chosen from nearly 200 applicants and joins 29 other women leaders from across various aviation backgrounds and careers, including major airlines and aerospace companies, nonprofit organizations, business associations, the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, and institutions of higher education. Dreiling’s term on the board is for an anticipated two years and members will meet up to two times each year to perform their duties.

The Women in Aviation Advisory Board’s objective is to put forth ideas, create strategies and provide independent recommendations to the Federal Aviation Administration administrator on encouraging and inspiring women and girls to be a part of the aviation industry. Board members will examine aviation education, training, mentorship, outreach and recruitment for women and explore ways to enhance and promote those opportunities.

“I am sincerely honored to serve on the board with such accomplished industry leaders to develop strategies for engaging our communities and building teams to inspire positive change,” Dreiling said. “Women have been involved with aviation throughout history; however, they are significantly underrepresented in the aviation industry. Throughout my professional career and my current roles with Kansas State Polytechnic and as president of the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education board of directors, I am continually focused on broadening access to aviation for all who want to enter this remarkable profession.”

As executive director of aviation strategy, Dreiling is spearheading the school’s Global Aeronautics Initiative. She also is responsible for fostering and growing partnerships between Kansas State Polytechnic and the aviation industry, as well as expanding opportunities for underrepresented groups in aviation. Before joining K-State, Dreiling served as deputy director of aviation and unmanned aircraft systems for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

An alumna of Kansas State Polytechnic, Dreiling earned dual bachelor’s degrees in professional pilot and technology management in 2007. She also earned a master’s degree in student development from K-State and is currently pursuing a doctorate in leadership communication from K-State. An experienced commercial fixed-wing pilot, certified flight instructor-instrument and a multiengine flight instructor, Dreiling also holds a small unmanned aircraft systems pilot certificate.

Along with Dreiling, 2009 Kansas State Polytechnic alumna Kate Fraser has been appointed to the Women in Aviation Advisory Board. She is representing Joby Aviation where she serves as the head of safety. A PDF list of board members is available at bit.ly/2yFEufr.