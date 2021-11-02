POLLS CLOSED / VOTES BEING COUNTED: Saline County Election Results

9 of 55 Precincts Reporting
53 of 55 Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting
Voter Turnout:9.46%
Key Saline County Results
Salina City Commission
Douglas K Alt 1,040
Elise S Carter 255
Chad Farber 1,133
Michael L Hoppock 1,488
Jerry R Ivey II 1,021
Greg Lenkiewicz 1,444
Bill Longbine 1,476
Matthew M Smith 476
Write-In Totals 84
Total Votes Cast: 8,417
Salina USD 305 Board of Education
Jim Fletcher 2,079
Gabe Grant 1,780
Bonnie Schamberger 1,726
Write-In Totals 1,678
Total Votes Cast 7,263
Ballot Question on Proposed Ordinance to Limit City Power During a State of Emergency
No 1,405
Yes 1,741
Total Votes Cast 3,146