POLLS CLOSED / VOTES BEING COUNTED: Saline County Election Results

Todd Pittenger November 2, 2021

9 of 55 Precincts Reporting 53 of 55 Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting Voter Turnout:9.46% Key Saline County Results Salina City Commission Douglas K Alt 1,040 Elise S Carter 255 Chad Farber 1,133 Michael L Hoppock 1,488 Jerry R Ivey II 1,021 Greg Lenkiewicz 1,444 Bill Longbine 1,476 Matthew M Smith 476 Write-In Totals 84 Total Votes Cast: 8,417 Salina USD 305 Board of Education Jim Fletcher 2,079 Gabe Grant 1,780 Bonnie Schamberger 1,726 Write-In Totals 1,678 Total Votes Cast 7,263 Ballot Question on Proposed Ordinance to Limit City Power During a State of Emergency No 1,405 Yes 1,741 Total Votes Cast 3,146

