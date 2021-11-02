Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 35 °

BREAKING NEWS

POLLS CLOSED / VOTES BEING COUNTED: Saline County Election Results

Todd PittengerNovember 2, 2021

9 of 55 Precincts Reporting

53 of 55 Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting

Voter Turnout:9.46%

Key Saline County Results

 

Salina City Commission

Douglas K Alt 1,040

Elise S Carter 255

Chad Farber 1,133

Michael L Hoppock 1,488

Jerry R Ivey II 1,021

Greg Lenkiewicz 1,444

Bill Longbine 1,476

Matthew M Smith 476

Write-In Totals 84

Total Votes Cast: 8,417

 

Salina USD 305 Board of Education

Jim Fletcher 2,079

Gabe Grant 1,780

Bonnie Schamberger 1,726

Write-In Totals 1,678

Total Votes Cast 7,263

 

Ballot Question on Proposed Ordinance to  Limit City Power During a State of Emergency

No 1,405

Yes 1,741

Total Votes Cast 3,146

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Breaking News

POLLS CLOSED / VOTES BEING COUNTED:...

9 of 55 Precincts Reporting 53 of 55 Absentee/ Early Precincts Reporting Voter Turnout:9.46% ...

November 2, 2021 Comments

Hinz named KCAC Women’s Baske...

Sports News

November 2, 2021

K-State Holds Weekly Press Conferen...

Sports News

November 2, 2021

Pass The Baton on KSAL

Kansas News

November 2, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pass The Baton on KSAL
November 2, 2021Comments
Two-Vehicle Accident at C...
November 2, 2021Comments
Silver Alert For Missing ...
November 2, 2021Comments
46 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
November 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices