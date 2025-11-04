Vote Counts Coming In

By Todd Pittenger November 4, 2025

Salina Election Results Second Report-  Advanced Votes / 8  of 47 Precincts


Salina City Commission

Keith Cooper – 1,111

Trent W Davis – 1,594

Randall R Hardy – 1,256

Johnnie A (JAK) Keller – 918

Dean Klenda – 482

Greg Lenkiewicz – 1,335

Bill Longbine – 1,046

John C Price – 312

Doug Rempp – 1,192

 

Salina USD 305

Amy Freelove – 1,984

Gabe Grant – 1,747

Dana Johnson – 1,876

Rebecca Lynn Norlin – 911

Bonnie Schamberger – 1,469

 

Central Kansas Extension District #3

 

Amber Fouard – 1,224

Rachelle O’Connor – 1,428

Denise Stein – 1,905

 

 