Vote Counts Coming In

Salina Election Results Second Report- Advanced Votes / 8 of 47 Precincts
Salina City Commission
Keith Cooper – 1,111
Trent W Davis – 1,594
Randall R Hardy – 1,256
Johnnie A (JAK) Keller – 918
Dean Klenda – 482
Greg Lenkiewicz – 1,335
Bill Longbine – 1,046
John C Price – 312
Doug Rempp – 1,192
Salina USD 305
Amy Freelove – 1,984
Gabe Grant – 1,747
Dana Johnson – 1,876
Rebecca Lynn Norlin – 911
Bonnie Schamberger – 1,469
Central Kansas Extension District #3
Amber Fouard – 1,224
Rachelle O’Connor – 1,428
Denise Stein – 1,905