Police: Woman Hit with Bat

A Salina man who was wanted on a warrant was arrested after violating a protective order.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 34-year-old Maurio Williams was taken into custody on Friday night after a woman’s call to police for help.

Police say the protection order was put in place in February after Williams allegedly used a baseball bat to hit his girlfriend in the knee.

When he showed up on her porch on two successive nights last week, the victim’s calls helped authorities locate him in the 1000 block of N. 8th.

Williams is now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery, intimidation of a witness and three counts of aggravated assault for threatening his girlfriend with a fist while two children were on the couch with her. Police say he also hit the couch with the baseball bat.