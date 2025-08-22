Police Warn of Vehicle Burglaries

Salina Police are working a couple of vehicle burglary cases, including one which has been tracked to Lindsborg.

Salina Police say two vehicle burglaries were reported to have occurred between the evening hours of Wednesday into early Thursday.

The first reported burglary occurred in the 1100 block of Harbor to an unsecured vehicle which was parked in the driveway of a home. Taken from the vehicle was a wallet, backpack containing miscellaneous documents and an IPad. Total loss was valued at over $600.

The second reported burglary occurred in the 1200 block of Nautical. During this vehicle burglary an unsecured vehicle was parked in the street. Taken from the vehicle was a Playstation 4 and several small hand tools. Total loss was valued at over $300.

The IPad was tracked to a location in Lindsborg. The Lindsborg Police Department assisted and paperwork from the vehicle burglary reported in the 1100 block of Harbor was located at an apartment complex in Lindsborg. The IPad was not located. The investigation continues.

The Salina Police Department reminds community members to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables, ensuring nothing of value is left in plain sight. Taking these simple precautions can help prevent theft and protect your property.