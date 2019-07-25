Police Warn of Drug Overdoses, Deaths

Multiple recent drug overdoses, and deaths, have prompted Salina Police to issue a message.

According to the Salina Police Department, in the past week, their agency and and Salina Fire Department have responded to nine reports of drug overdoses, which is highly unusual for our city. The investigations suggest that all of the incidents are related to methamphetamine, possibly mixed with another substance.

Authorities also have reason to believe that two recent deaths may be connected to the use of illegal drugs and at least five other incidents have resulted in the persons being taken to the emergency room.

They say the use of illegal narcotics regularly produces negative consequences. The Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department believes the aforementioned incidents represent a heightened public health risk to some members of the community and requests the public’s assistance in responding to this risk.

Due to the spike in overdoses, the Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department are alerting people to the danger and asking community members to take the following steps:

Call 911 immediately if they or someone they know is experiencing an overdose;

Share this information with anyone they know who uses illegal narcotics, specifically methamphetamine; and

Seek help for addiction through a chemical dependency treatment center

If you have any information about the sale, possession, or use of these dangerous drugs please call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or in an emergency 911. You can also anonymously provide information through the Salina-Saline County Crime Stoppers program at 785-825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.