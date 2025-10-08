Police Use Drone to Find Suspect

Police use a 6-wheeled remote to find a man who broke into a Salina home.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that just before 6am Tuesday, a resident heard glass breaking as someone burst through the door in a home in the 500 block of Jupiter Avenue. They exited the house and called authorities.

Cops drove the camera covered robot through the residence – then down the stairs to find the suspect sleeping on a couch. Police say 33-year-old Julius Eagle Feather Johnson was intoxicated and became combative with officers when he awoke.

He was placed in a body wrap and taken to the hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that could include criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, probation violation and interference with law enforcement.