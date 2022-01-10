Police Track Down Man After Pursuit

A Salina man led police on a pursuit Sunday that led to his arrest and several charges.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the incident started around 9:50 p.m.

Officers were sent to the area of Illinois and Merrill for a disturbance. While en route they were advised a male had kicked in the front door and an altercation between a male and female was occurring and the male threatened the female. An officer arrived and observed a red Chevy Cobalt backing into the driveway of a residence in the 700 block of Merrill. The vehicle struck the garage door causing damage. The vehicle, seeing the officer, fled eastbound on Illinois. A pursuit ensued. Maximum speed was 85 mph in 30 mph zone as they headed east on Cloud. The pursuit was terminated due to speeds. The vehicle was located a few minutes later parked on Schippel Drive, and the driver was seen exiting the vehicle and fled on foot. A Police K-9 was deployed and took the suspect into custody on the south side of New Horizons Dental Care, located at 1920 S. Ohio Street. He was identified as Kendall Pickering, a 38-year-old male from Salina. In the vehicle, officers located a meth pipe and digital scales.

Pickering was arrested and charges are being requested for one count of flee and elude, possession of a stimulant, felony interference, possession of drug paraphernalia, duty to report accident with property damage, reckless driving, and several traffic offenses. Pickering also had a felony warrant out of Saline County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant out of Salina Municipal Court.