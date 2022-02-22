Police Taser Recovered After Arrest

A Salina man found in possession of drugs and a stolen police taser was arrested on Monday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to an address in the 700 block of N. 4th St. for suspicious activity. Officers made contact with with Shadd Boese, a 47-year-old man from Salina, in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Boese was found to have an active warrant out of Salina Municipal Court for failure to appear. He was in possession of methamphetamine and had no tax stamp on the narcotics. He also was in possession of some narcotic pills.

Officers searched the vehicle Boese was driving and found a taser that was stolen from an officer in December of 2020 in a vehicle burglary in Saline County. Based on the items located, Boese is facing requested charges of felony possession with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp and possession of stolen property for Shadd Boese.