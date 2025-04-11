Police SUV Involved in Crash

A Salina Police SUV en-route to a crash with lights and siren activated was involved in a crash of its own Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Salina Police Ford Explorer was headed east on Crawford Street, responding to another accident. A Ford Freestar Van was headed south on Lewis Avenue. The van failed to yield as it entered onto Crawford Street, and was hit by the SUV.

The police officer, 49-year-old Melissa Short-Eshleman, and the driver of the van, 71-year-old Susan Price, both were transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 7:30 Thursday night in the 900 block of East Crawford Street.