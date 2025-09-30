Police Stop Scam Transaction

Police intervene after a Salina woman was persuaded to send over $7,000 to a scammer.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that on Monday a 74-year-old woman who lives in East Salina got a pop-up message on her computer, which froze the screen when she clicked it.

She called the number on the pop-up for help and was told she was talking with someone from the FDIC Fraud Division for Sunflower Bank.

The scammer told her she needed to take the money in her checking and savings account and send it to them via a Bitcoin Depot. The imposter also encouraged her to lie to the tellers – that she was taking the money out for a trip to Jamaica.

The victim placed $7,400 in a Bitcoin wallet before contacting police. Officers were able to freeze the transaction before she lost her cash. Lt. Zeigler added the swindlers are likely overseas.