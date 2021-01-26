Police Still Investigating Crash At Central Mall

An early morning hours crash in to a pillar at the Central Mall sends three teens to the hospital in Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash happened at 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Central Mall, 2259 S. 9th St.

A 2001 Toyota Camry, driven by a 16-year-old male, was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed through the mall parking lot. The driver lost control of the vehicle, struck the curb of the sidewalk on the east side of the traffic way and then struck the pillar of support of the overhang in front of the mall.

The teen driver of the vehicle and its two passengers, a 13-year-old female and an 11-year-old female, were all injured in the wreck. They were all transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Meanwhile, Central Mall sustained major damage to its support beam of the overhang. The mall had to close its main entrance due to the damage.

Forrester says that there are no citations or charges from the accident at this time, but it remains under investigation.

_ _ _

Photo via Central Mall