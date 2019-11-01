Police Seeking Thieves Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who allegedly stole several thousand dollars of electronics from a Salina store. The crime is this week’s Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on October 21st between 6:30 – 6:45 PM, three persons allegedly worked together to steal $2,210 worth of electronics from the Target, 2939 Market Street, Salina.

The suspects include:

The first suspect is a black female in her mid-20’s to mid-30’s, wearing beige.

The second suspect is a black female in her mid-30’s to mid-50’s wearing a red scarf on her head, a black shirt, and blue floral pants.

The third suspect is a black adult male wearing a camouflage shirt, black pants, and a gray hat.

The three left in what appears to be a white passenger car. Salina Police Detectives are seeking information on the suspect’s identity.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.