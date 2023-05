A Salina woman is okay after being robbed at knife point.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Friday evening around 6pm, the 57-year-old victim was walking to a convenience store in the 2100 block of E Crawford when a man stepped into her path.

Police say a black male showed her a knife and demanded money. She handed over her cash and he ran off.

Police are looking at neighborhood video to try and identify the man they say weighs about 200 pounds and is 6-foot-2-inch tall.