Police Seeking Missing Woman

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to the agency, they are seeking assistance in locating 19-year-old Haley Ann Davis of Salina.

Haley was reported missing on August 10th. She was last seen in Salina the morning of July 21st. Haley left a residence in Salina and was last known to be traveling to the Wichita area.

If you have any information concerning Haley Davis’ whereabouts, please contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210. You can also make an anonymous tip by contacting Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward.