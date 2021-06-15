Police Seeking Hit and Run Driver

KSAL StaffJune 15, 2021

Salina Police are looking for the driver of a hit and run vehicle that left the scene of an accident Monday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 40-year-old Salina woman was shaken up after a hit and run driver collided with her 2015 Ford Escape in the intersection of Belmont and Magnolia.

The victim told officers the driver was in a dark blue or black vehicle and pulled into the parking lot at Solomon State Bank immediately following the crash – but then drove away. The woman did not require medical treatment.

Police are reviewing bank surveillance footage in regards to the case.

