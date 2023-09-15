Police Seeking Chase Suspect

Salina Police are looking for the driver of a BMW who led authorities on three high-speed pursuits early Friday, before crashing and abandoning the car.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that around 2:35am a patrol officer noticed the suspicious behavior of a driver in a white, BMW.

The officer turned to follow the car in the area of Bond and Walnut when the driver sped away hitting speeds of 86mph in 30mph zone. The driver was clocked speeding twice more in city limits, once hitting 85mph and up to 123mph on North Broadway.

Police later found the car wrecked and abandoned in the 1400 block of Haven. The driver left the scene after hitting a mailbox and side swiping a parked car.