Police Seeking Armed Robber

KSAL StaffMarch 17, 2023

Salina Police are looking for an armed robber who surprised staff at a bar during closing procedures on Friday.

Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 2:15am Friday, a white male with a bandanna over his face walked in the backdoor at Hank’s Tavern, 116 S. Broadway, pointed a black handgun at a female employee and asked her where the money was at.

Police say the robber left on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash in a bag. No one was hurt and police are reviewing surveillance footage from the bar.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’5″ to 5’10” tall, average build and in his 20’s or 30’s.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

