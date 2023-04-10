Salina, KS

Police Seeking Armed Robber

KSAL StaffApril 10, 2023

Authorities are looking for a Sunday robber who flashed a gun at the Flying J and ran out with some cash.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 12:30am Sunday, a man dressed in a gray hoodie and face mask entered the Flying J on North Ohio and showed a handgun to a male and female worker.

The suspect demanded money from the register and ran out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A witness told cops they saw a black car near the gas islands that the man may have gotten into to flee.

