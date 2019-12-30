Police Seek Tips in Vandalism Cases

Police are seeking tops from the public in connection with a series of recent vandalism cases.
According to the Salina Police Department, between December 19th and December 26th, oficers took 49 reports of damage to property, totaling over $15,000.
In these events, 54 items of property were damaged. These items included 49 motor vehicles, 2 businesses, and 3 family homes, damaged by apparent BB gun strikes. Several vehicles in the south end of the city also were egged, in addition to the BB strikes.
The majority of events occurred on December 19th late night through December 20th morning.
Incident locations are identified by the 100 block, and include:
- 100 N Front
- 100-300 N Kansas
- 100 N Santa Fe
- 100 N Columbia
- 100 N Penn
- 200 Des Moines,
- 300 Missouri
- 400 & 600 S Delaware
- 500 Berkshire
- 1200 Arlington
- 200 & 600 Oakdale
- 600 & 800 Johnstown
- 1400 Stack
- 500 Fairview
- 1500 E Minneapolis
- 2500 & 2700 Argonne
- 200 Seitz
- 800 Highland
- 100 W Wayne
- 1900 Roach
- 2000 Norton
- 200 LaShelle
- 1800 Highland
- 600-700 Ralph,
- 2300 Wesley
- 600-700 Carl
- 2500-2600 Robin
- 2000 Quincy
- 900 Somerset
- 1000 Merrily
- 570 YMCA Drive
Salina Police detectives are seeking information as to the identity of the person(s) responsible. 1Especially helpful would be home surveillance videos of the suspects and their vehicles.
If you have any information concerning these events, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.