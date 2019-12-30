Police Seek Tips in Vandalism Cases

Police are seeking tops from the public in connection with a series of recent vandalism cases.

According to the Salina Police Department, between December 19th and December 26th, oficers took 49 reports of damage to property, totaling over $15,000.

In these events, 54 items of property were damaged. These items included 49 motor vehicles, 2 businesses, and 3 family homes, damaged by apparent BB gun strikes. Several vehicles in the south end of the city also were egged, in addition to the BB strikes.

The majority of events occurred on December 19th late night through December 20th morning.

Incident locations are identified by the 100 block, and include:

100 N Front

100-300 N Kansas

100 N Santa Fe

100 N Columbia

100 N Penn

200 Des Moines,

300 Missouri

400 & 600 S Delaware

500 Berkshire

1200 Arlington

200 & 600 Oakdale

600 & 800 Johnstown

1400 Stack

500 Fairview

1500 E Minneapolis

2500 & 2700 Argonne

200 Seitz

800 Highland

100 W Wayne

1900 Roach

2000 Norton

200 LaShelle

1800 Highland

600-700 Ralph,

2300 Wesley

600-700 Carl

2500-2600 Robin

2000 Quincy

900 Somerset

1000 Merrily

570 YMCA Drive

Salina Police detectives are seeking information as to the identity of the person(s) responsible. 1Especially helpful would be home surveillance videos of the suspects and their vehicles.

If you have any information concerning these events, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.