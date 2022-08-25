Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 98 ° | Lo: 70 °

Police Seek Hit & Run Driver

KSAL StaffAugust 25, 2022

A Hit and Run on Mulberry and Santa Fe leaves damage but no injury.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reports to KSAL News: at 1:00pm on Wednesday the 24th in the 300 block of S Santa Fe and Mulberry a driver was stopped at the stop light when an older white 4 door vehicle rear ended the 2007 Toyota Avalon.

After the accident the unidentified driver of the white vehicle drove east through the Homewood Suites parking Lot. The driver of the Toyota, 55 year old Marcia Marcotte and her 83 year old passenger were not injured and were able to drive from the scene with only rear end damage to the vehicle.

If you have any information about the white 4 door vehicle with sustained front end damage, please contact crime stoppers at 785-825-Tips.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Police Seek Hit & Run Driver

A Hit and Run on Mulberry and Santa Fe leaves damage but no injury. Salina Police Captain Paul Fo...

August 25, 2022 Comments

2022 Kansas Wesleyan Coyote Athleti...

Sports News

August 25, 2022

Volleyball tripped up by (RV) Doane...

Sports News

August 25, 2022

Pair of late goals pushes (12) Bell...

Sports News

August 25, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Police Seek Hit & Ru...
August 25, 2022Comments
Rodeo Raises Money For Ca...
August 24, 2022Comments
Salina Public Schools Cha...
August 24, 2022Comments
Police Seeking Spending S...
August 24, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra