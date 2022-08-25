Police Seek Hit & Run Driver

A Hit and Run on Mulberry and Santa Fe leaves damage but no injury.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reports to KSAL News: at 1:00pm on Wednesday the 24th in the 300 block of S Santa Fe and Mulberry a driver was stopped at the stop light when an older white 4 door vehicle rear ended the 2007 Toyota Avalon.

After the accident the unidentified driver of the white vehicle drove east through the Homewood Suites parking Lot. The driver of the Toyota, 55 year old Marcia Marcotte and her 83 year old passenger were not injured and were able to drive from the scene with only rear end damage to the vehicle.

If you have any information about the white 4 door vehicle with sustained front end damage, please contact crime stoppers at 785-825-Tips.