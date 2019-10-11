Salina, KS

Police Seek Help In Finding Classic Car

Todd PittengerOctober 11, 2019

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen classic car. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say between Oct 7th at 9:45 PM and Oct 8th at 6:00 PM a 1966 Ford Thunderbird Sedan which had been parked in the 300 block of Otto was stolen. The vehicle is maroon with a
black top, and a Kansas antique Tag of 212461.

The vehicle is valued at $18,000.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

 

