Police Searching For Trio Believed to Have Stolen 2 Cars

Jeremy BohnMarch 30, 2021

A pair of cars are stolen and a property is trespassed on by three individuals.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that a 2004 Chevy Silverado extended cab truck was stolen from the Chapel Ridge Apartments, 2363 Chapel Ridge, between 12:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The owner, 21-year-old Jalen Kruep, Salina, said that the keys were left in the unlocked vehicle. However, the fuel lights was on, so he knew that the truck wouldn’t travel far.

Upon clearing the call with Kruep, officers were sent to the 2300 block of Montclair Rd., for another stolen vehicle. Kruep’s truck was found one block over and had ran out of gas.

Katherine Robison, 51, Salina, says that her 2003 Lincoln Navigator was stolen off of the street in front of her home between 10:30 p.m., Sunday, and 7 a.m., Monday. The car was moved by her son and he had left the keys in the ignition. The vehicle is valued at $3,000.

Officers then met with another victim who lives in the 2300 block of Montclair, who was reporting a trespassing. The victim says that he vehicle had been rummaged through, but nothing was taken. The subject had a video, which shows three subjects in hoodies, pants and face coverings going through his vehicle at 3:08 a.m., Monday.

Two of the three are then seen walking down the street and entering the stolen car. They then traveled north on Montclair.

Information on these individuals is being sought.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Police Searching For Trio Believed ...

A pair of cars are stolen and a property is trespassed on by three individuals. Salina Police Cap...

March 30, 2021 Comments

Burglar Steals Motorcycle, Other Pr...

Kansas News

March 30, 2021

No Major Damage From Saline/Ellswor...

Top News

March 30, 2021

Teen Accused of Murdering Mom

Kansas News

March 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Police Searching For Trio...
March 30, 2021Comments
Burglar Steals Motorcycle...
March 30, 2021Comments
Teen Accused of Murdering...
March 30, 2021Comments
Kansas Considers Medical ...
March 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices