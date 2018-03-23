Police Searching for Intruders in Home Invasion

Two female victims were at home when two masked intruders forced their way in to the north Salina residence early Friday morning.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that law enforcement was called to the 300 block of South Ohio in reference of an aggravated burglary at 2:39 a.m. on Friday.

The victims, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, heard a knock on their front door. When the door was answered, the intruders forced their way inside of the residence.

Once in, the two male subjects forced the victims to sit on the couch in the living room while they rummaged through the home looking for various items.

After searching through the residence, the intruders left and closed the front door behind them. However, the victims then heard glass breaking from the basement patio door. At that point, the victims bolted from the home and ran to a nearby neighbor to contact authorities. When police arrived, there was no one in the house.

Sweeney says the victims described the two intruders as both males. One standing at 6-foot tall, while the other was noticeably shorter at 5-foot-6-inches. Both were described as thin, wearing all-black clothing and ski masks, and hooded sweatshirts with the hood pulled up. The taller intruder was carrying a hatchet, while the shorter one had a thick piece of wood.

The victims were unable to identify the race of the subjects.

Police continue to interview the victims and have no suspects at this time. The case is still under investigation.