Police Searching for Known Suspect

Salina Police are in search of a known suspect after video surveillance shows a man breaking in to a near downtown Salina business.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that a change hopper machine was entered after hours at Speedy Wash, 514 E. Iron, and $1,000 in change was removed.

Hanus says that officials with Speedy Wash reported a pair of keys missing within the past week. Video surveillance from around the area shows a known suspect using what authorities believe to be the stolen keys to enter the business between 12:45 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Tuesday. The keys were also used to enter the hopper to retrieve the mixture of bills and coins.

Police continue to investigate.