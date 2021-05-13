Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 51 °

Police Searching For Female Involved In Hit & Run

Jeremy BohnMay 13, 2021

Law enforcement in Salina are searching for a female who was caught on camera exiting a truck that had been previously involved in a hit and run and then later found to be stolen.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pulled in to a parking stall and struck a parked vehicle at 2110 W. Crawford St. at 5:40 p.m., Monday. A witness observed a male with long hair as the driver of the truck and was occupied with an unknown passenger. The witness was also able to provide license plate information to authorities as the suspect vehicle left the scene. Meanwhile, the legally parked truck sustained damage to the driver’s side.

On Wednesday, an officer saw the truck that was involved in the hit and run parked at Kwik Star, 100 N. Broadway Blvd., unoccupied. Police looked at surveillance from the gas station that shows the truck pull in to the lot around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, and then an unknown, slender, white female is seen walking around the truck. She then returns at 11:10 p.m. the same day and grabs some items from the truck, before walking southbound. She was wearing a black back pack and carrying a green bag. SPD is unable to identify the subject at this time.

Investigation has found that the truck is also believed to have been stolen from 81-year-old Charles Carroll, Salina. He left the truck parked in a parking lot at 109 W. Walnut at noon on Monday. He returned at 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, to find that the truck had been stolen.

The stolen truck is valued at $5,000. It is unclear how much damage is caused from the hit and run.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Unoccupied Truck Left At Scene Of A...

Salina Police discover a truck with a chain that attempted to steal an ATM on Thursday morning. The ...

May 13, 2021 Comments

Police Searching For Female Involve...

Kansas News

May 13, 2021

Wheat Plot Variety Tours Planned

Farming News

May 13, 2021

KC’s offense stifled as winle...

Sports News

May 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Police Searching For Fema...
May 13, 2021Comments
Flags Lowered to Honor Of...
May 12, 2021Comments
State Offices Preparing F...
May 12, 2021Comments
18,603 Vaccinated in Sali...
May 12, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices