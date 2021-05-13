Police Searching For Female Involved In Hit & Run

Law enforcement in Salina are searching for a female who was caught on camera exiting a truck that had been previously involved in a hit and run and then later found to be stolen.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pulled in to a parking stall and struck a parked vehicle at 2110 W. Crawford St. at 5:40 p.m., Monday. A witness observed a male with long hair as the driver of the truck and was occupied with an unknown passenger. The witness was also able to provide license plate information to authorities as the suspect vehicle left the scene. Meanwhile, the legally parked truck sustained damage to the driver’s side.

On Wednesday, an officer saw the truck that was involved in the hit and run parked at Kwik Star, 100 N. Broadway Blvd., unoccupied. Police looked at surveillance from the gas station that shows the truck pull in to the lot around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, and then an unknown, slender, white female is seen walking around the truck. She then returns at 11:10 p.m. the same day and grabs some items from the truck, before walking southbound. She was wearing a black back pack and carrying a green bag. SPD is unable to identify the subject at this time.

Investigation has found that the truck is also believed to have been stolen from 81-year-old Charles Carroll, Salina. He left the truck parked in a parking lot at 109 W. Walnut at noon on Monday. He returned at 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, to find that the truck had been stolen.

The stolen truck is valued at $5,000. It is unclear how much damage is caused from the hit and run.