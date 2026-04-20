Police Say Woman was Choked

A woman was shoved to the ground and choked by a man after she knocked on the door of her acquaintance.

According to Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman, on Sunday evening, 39-year-old Christopher Hamilton was arrested after he allegedly shoved the 39-year-old woman and then dragged her inside.

The two had been having ongoing issues which turned violent around 7pm.

Hamilton was taken into custody without incident and is now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery, kidnapping and criminal damage to property.