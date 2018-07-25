UPDATE: Police Release Name from Arrest; Still Searching for Vehicle

Salina Police have released the name of the suspect arrested from Tuesday’s northwest Salina shooting, however, are still searching for the other suspect in the silver car.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that SPD arrested 19-year-old Dakota Bunting from Salina for his alleged involvement in the shooting that occurred near the intersection of Broadway and State streets late Tuesday afternoon.

As of now, Bunting has been charged with several narcotics charges including possession of opiates, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Forrester says that Bunting is not cooperating with the investigation.

Police spent several hours investigating the surrounding area of the shooting on Tuesday night. No bullet hole damage was found, however, authorities estimate that anywhere from four to eight shots were fired, all from the suspect(s).

Police are continuing to follow up on potential leads in looking for the silver midsize passenger vehicle with the left rear window spider-webbed or shattered. The first three characters of the Kansas license plate are possibly 649 or 049. It was last seen headed west on State St.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

—

Salina Police are looking for a car, and a suspect, in connection with a shooting incident.

Police say that at around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon a uniformed Saline County Sheriff Deputy was washing his marked patrol vehicle at the car wash

located at Broadway and State Streets. The deputy heard gunshots to the east of his location.

The deputy ran to the sounds of the gunfire and ordered one of the suspects to the ground. The deputy did not fire any rounds at the subjects.

The other individual involved in this incident fled the scene in a silver midsize passenger car, westbound on State Street. This vehicle is further described as having a shattered or spider-webbed left rear window. The first three characters of the Kansas license plate are possibly 649 or 049.

The other involved individual is described as a white male in his twenties.

The occupant(s) of the vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous.

Neither the Saline County Deputy nor the suspect that was taken into custody were injured. It is unknown if the occupant(s) of the silver vehicle are injured.

If you know the location of this vehicle, do not approach the vehicle or the occupants and please call 911.

If you have information reference this incident please call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or CrimeStoppers at 825-TIPS (785-825-8477).

—

FIRST UPDATE: Shots were fired in North Salina late Tuesday afternoon.

Salina Police tell KSAL News the incident happened at around 4:45, as a sheriff deputy was washing his patrol vehicle at a car wash at the corner of Broadway and State Streets.

Morton says the deputy heard gunfire in a parking lot directly east of the car wash. The deputy ran over, pulled his gun, and engaged the individuals involved.

No one was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

One suspect fled in a silver passenger car. The car possibly has a rear window shattered. It has a Kansas license plate. The first three numbers on the plate are 649. The suspect vehicle was last seen headed west on State Street.

Morton says one person was taken into custody at the scene.

As police taped off the area, a baggie of what appeared to be marijuana and scattered cash was visible on the ground.

Morton cautions that the individual in the car should be considered armed and dangerous.

—

ORIGINAL: Shots were fired in North Salina late Tuesday afternoon when a Saline County Sheriff Deputy exchanged gunfire with a man in a parking lot near a car wash.

Salina Deputy Police Chief Sean Morton told KSAL News at the scene the incident happened at around 4:45, as a sheriff deputy was washing his patrol vehicle at a car wash at the corner of Broadway and State Streets.

Morton says the deputy heard gunfire in a parking lot directly east of the car wash. The deputy ran over, pulled his gun, and “engaged the individuals involved.” Police say the deputy did not fire his weapon.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Another fled in a car.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver passenger car. The car possibly has a rear window shattered. It has a Kansas license plate. The first three numbers on the plate are 649. The suspect vehicle was last seen headed west on State Street.

As police taped off the area, a baggie of what appeared to be marijuana and scattered cash was visible on the ground.

Morton cautions that the individual in the car should be considered armed and dangerous.