Salina, KS

Now: 29 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 30 °

Police Ready for Cops and Costumes

Todd PittengerOctober 25, 2019

Based on turnout last Autumn, the Salina Police Department is planning another fun Halloween event.

The agency is inviting community members to attend the second ever Cops and Costumes, on October 31 from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Cops and Costumes includes:

  • Giveaways: candy, sticker badges, glow sticks, crayons and coloring books
  • Meet and greet with police officers
  • Photo opportunities with police officers
  • Police vehicles on display

Kids can also enter to win day passes to Kenwood Cove and AMC movie passes.

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson said that over 500 kids attended last year’s event

Cops and Costumes will take place in the front parking lot of the Salina Police Department, 255 N. 10th St. Parking will be available in the lot at 10th St. and Park St.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Water At Salina Parks Remains Unsaf...

Only three bodies of water in Kansas remain under a health warning because of toxic blue-green algae...

October 25, 2019 Comments

Police Ready for Cops and Costumes

Kansas News

October 25, 2019

VIDEO: Large Crowd Attends Candidat...

Top News

October 25, 2019

Salina Judge to Sit With Kansas Sup...

Top News

October 25, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Water At Salina Parks Rem...
October 25, 2019Comments
Police Ready for Cops and...
October 25, 2019Comments
DUI Arrest after Downtown...
October 24, 2019Comments
Ivanka Trump and Pompeo i...
October 24, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH