Police Pursuit, Arrest

A Salina man is in the Saline County Jail after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that ended in Dickinson County.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Skyler McKay was transported back to Salina after a chase that began in the 100 block of of North 9th Street around 2:45am Monday.

Police say an officer attempted to stop McKay who was driving a 2013 Honda Accord without a license plate. He sped up and headed east on Interstate-70, at one point during the pursuit he drove around spike sticks and headed the wrong way through traffic.

SPD called off their pursuit but Dickinson County was able to stop him near Exit 272 on I-70.

McKay is now facing charges for flee and elude, multiple traffic violations and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.