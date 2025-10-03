Police Offer Online Safety Advice

Several cases in which citizens were scammed out of thousands of dollars online have prompted police to offer some online safety advice.

The Salina Police Department wants to advise community members when on computers or using social media be very careful. Police offer the following advice:

DO NOT click on pop ups.

If you are having issues with your computer, take it to a reputable technician or someone you trust.

DO NOT send money to someone you have never met on-line.

If you are told to purchase gift cards or send money through Bitcoin DO NOT send it without speaking with a trusted relative, your bank, or law enforcement, it is going to be a scam. Once gift card numbers or account numbers are provided the money becomes nearly impossible to recover.

Anytime a subject keeps adding additional “fees” or advises you not to tell anyone, not to tell your bank, or not to involve law enforcement, it is a scam.

If something seems too good to be true it probably is.