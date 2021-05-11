Salina, KS

Police Looking for Stolen Honda

KSAL StaffMay 11, 2021

Salina Police are looking for a car thief and a stolen Honda Accord.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that someone jumped into a vehicle that was left running in the parking lot at the Kwik Shop on West Schilling early Tuesday morning and drove away.

The owner told officers he had allowed a friend to borrow the maroon, 1997 Accord and they apparently left it running outside and walked into the store.

The car was gone when his friend walked out.

The vehicle has a black hood, white “Rockville”sticker on the passenger side and Kansas tag: 944 NXX.

The vehicle is valued at $1500.

