Salina Police are searching for a suspect involved in a Monday morning hit and run incident.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 10:20 a.m., a white pickup truck headed west on Magnolia changed lanes and struck a 2007 Toyota Camry that was also westbound near the intersection with Belmont.

The truck continued on after striking the Camry.

The 18-year-old female driver of the Camry was uninjured, and the vehicle had minor front-end damage.