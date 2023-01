Police are looking for a hit and run driver after someone crashed into a parked car Thursday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after 7pm Thursday night, a truck traveling eastbound in the 1200 block of Augusta ran into the rear end of a 2016 Nissan Rogue – pushing the car 35-feet up the street.

After sifting through evidence at the crash scene, police believe the hit and run driver was in a blue, older model Ford F150 which would now have heavy front end damage.