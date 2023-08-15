Police Log 8-15-23

Salina Police are looking for a driver who led officers on a high-speed pursuit just before 5am on Tuesday.

Authorities tells KSAL News the owner of the 2007 Saturn Sky had loaned the car to a known male suspect who refused to pull over in the 1200 block of W. Walnut. The officer believed the driver was wanted on an active warrant and pulled behind him. Speeds reached 85-mph near Walnut and College before the officer called off the chase for safety concerns. The vehicle was later located in a front yard in th 200 block of S. 10th with heavy front end damage.

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a small car at the intersection of Crawford and 2nd Street on Monday night around 9:30pm. Police say the 53-year-old driver of a 2013 Ford C-Max was cited for failure to yield and no proof of insurance after he turned in front of the bike. Police did not identify the rider who was hurt but say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.