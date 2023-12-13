Police Investing String of Vehicle Burglaries

Police are investigating a string of vehicle burglaries after someone opened up a couple cars on Scott Street and Wayne Avenue.

Police report during the overnight hours from Monday into Tuesday, someone stole numerous items and registration information from a vehicle in the 700 block of Scott. During the same time frame, someone also entered a couple of vehicles in the 800 block of E. Wayne and then found the keys in a 2018 Ford Fusion and stole it. The car was found, abandoned in the 1900 block of Dover Drive.

There are no suspects.