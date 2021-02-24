Salina, KS

Police Investigating Salina Murder

KSAL StaffFebruary 24, 2021

Police are investigating after a woman is found dead with a gun shot wound in north Salina.

At approximately 11:42 AM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Salina Fire Department EMS and Salina Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North 4th Street, Salina, for a report of the sound of gunfire and someone screaming.

Upon arrival, Salina Police Officers located a female inside a vehicle at 731 N. 4th Street, Salina. This female had a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by Salina Fire Department EMS personnel. The deceased female was identified as Courtney Ann Hoffman, 36 years old, of Salina, Kansas. The next-of-kin has been notified.
This case is being considered a homicide and detectives are attempting to identify suspect(s). In addition, Salina Police Detectives are working to identify and locate persons who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, or text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name. Tipsters may also contact Detective Jeff Vaughan at the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.

Police Investigating Salina Murder

