Police Investigating Restaurant Burglary

Police are looking for burglars who stole items from a Salina restaurant.

Police say on Wednesday at about 11:00 AM, officers made contact with employees of La Casita, 1601 W. Crawford, in reference to a burglary.

Employees reported finding a storage shed behind the building had a lock forced open. Once the suspect entered the building multiple items from the shed had been taken to include a computer screen, two old cell phones, documents, a martini shaker, several storage containers and paperwork.

The burglary had occurred during the overnight hours. A possible suspect was named, and the investigation is ongoing.

Estimated loss is believed to be over $400.