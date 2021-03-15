Police Investigating Injured Man Found Lying In The Street

Salina authorities are investigating after a man is found lying in the street with injuries.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a witness found 43-year-old Juarron Young, Salina, lying in the road at Quincy St. and Quincy Ct. at 9 p.m. Saturday, bleeding and injuries to his head.

Law enforcement initially believed that Young had been struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run.

Young was then transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center where it was determined that his injuries had actually come from multiple strikes to the head from being battered. He has no recollection of what occurred that led to his injuries.

Young has been transported to Wesley Hospital in Wichita for a cranial fracture, while police continue to investigate.