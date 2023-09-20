Police Investigating Home Invasion

Salina Police are investigating a home invasion incident in which one person was injured after being cut with a butcher knife.

Police say officers were dispatched Tuesday night at 9:18 to the 300 block of N. Penn for two subjects who came into the home and stabbed a victim.

Three victims in the home reported two unknown subjects entered the back door of the residence unannounced and demanded money.

One of the suspects was in possession of a long gun.

One of the victims attempted to disarm the suspect and a struggle ensued. The 2nd suspect was in possession of a butcher knife, and he began stabbing one of the victims.

The victim suffered non-life threatening cuts to his head and shoulders.

The suspects fled the area. The suspects were known and identified by the victims.

Detectives are investigating and officers are attempting to locate the suspects.