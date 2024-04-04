Police Investigating Baby Death

Police in Hays are investigating the death of a baby.

According to the Hays Police Department, on Tuesday of this week at 12:15pm emergency personnel were dispatched to the Roadway Inn hotel for a child not breathing. Officers arrived after EMS and observed EMS staff performing CPR on a 5-month-old infant.

The child was transported to Hays Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The death of the infant is under investigation by the Hays Police Department and the Ellis County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information relating to the incident at the motel should call Detective J.B. Burkholder at (785) 625-1030.