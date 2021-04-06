Salina, KS

Police Investigating Arson and Other Damage To Truck

Jeremy BohnApril 6, 2021

Law enforcement are investigating after a truck is damaged in front of an east Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2013 Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup sustained $4,500 worth damage from key marks being scratched down to the metal and partially burnt paper towels left in the gas tank fill tube and gas cover.

The reporting party said that he had last seen his son’s truck undamaged at 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The following morning at 9 a.m., he noticed the damage.

The truck belongs to 20-year-old Ean Walter, Salina, and was left parked outside of a residence in the 1500 block of Ricky Cir.

