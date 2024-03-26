Police Investigate Gas Station Burglary

Police responded to an alleged burglary at Rod’s Gas Station Tuesday Morning.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, around 3:30am Tuesday morning officers responded to an alarm triggered at Rod’s Gas Station located at 1717 West Crawford. They found an unlocked storage room with goods stolen.

When employees arrived they determined 19 different alcohol bottles were stolen. The value of stolen goods was estimated to be $500.

There was no sign of forced entry and the case is currently under investigation.