Salina, KS

Now: 17 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 18 ° | Lo: 8 °

Police ID Body Found in N. Salina

Todd PittengerJanuary 30, 2023

A body found in Salina has been identified as a man formerly from Hays.

According to Salina Police, on Saturday at 1:05 AM, dispatch received a call from a citizen, who reported a body in the 1900 block of N. 5th Street. Officers responded and found a deceased male on the side of the road.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year old Brendon Thomas Wade Reed, formerly of Hays, Kansas.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown and the investigation is ongoing. The Salina Police Department is asking the public for any information they may have regarding this individual.

If anyone has any additional information relative to this case please call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department or Detective Randy Constantino, at (785) 826-7210. Case number 23-2614.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Police ID Body Found in N. Salina

A body found in Salina has been identified as a man formerly from Hays. According to Salina Polic...

January 30, 2023 Comments

Foundation February Match Month

Kansas News

January 30, 2023

VIDEO: Over 400 at “Real Men ...

Top News

January 30, 2023

Asinde Pulls Down Spot on American ...

Sports News

January 30, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Foundation February Match...
January 30, 2023Comments
Pursuit and Arrest
January 30, 2023Comments
Salina Police are planning to crack down on drunk drivers following the Festival Jam Thursday evening.
Hit and Run Driver in Cus...
January 30, 2023Comments
Fire Destroys Camper
January 30, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra