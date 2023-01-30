Police ID Body Found in N. Salina

A body found in Salina has been identified as a man formerly from Hays.

According to Salina Police, on Saturday at 1:05 AM, dispatch received a call from a citizen, who reported a body in the 1900 block of N. 5th Street. Officers responded and found a deceased male on the side of the road.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year old Brendon Thomas Wade Reed, formerly of Hays, Kansas.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown and the investigation is ongoing. The Salina Police Department is asking the public for any information they may have regarding this individual.

If anyone has any additional information relative to this case please call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department or Detective Randy Constantino, at (785) 826-7210. Case number 23-2614.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.