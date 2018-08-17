Police Highlighting 1977 Murder

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a 41-year-old cold case. A 1977 murder is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

On July 11, 1977, 34-year-old Thomas Young was reported missing by his family. Young was last seen alive at about 12:45 a.m., on July 10, 1977, at the Lift Tavern at 150 S. Broadway which he owned.

On July 12, 1977, at about 10:15 a.m., Young’s body was found at the Raggedy Ann Tavern, 260 Smithers Road, which was being renovated. The cause of death was determined to be homicide.

