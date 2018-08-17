Salina, KS

Police Highlighting 1977 Murder

Todd PittengerAugust 17, 2018

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a 41-year-old cold case. A 1977 murder is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

On July 11, 1977, 34-year-old Thomas Young was reported missing by his family. Young was last seen alive at about 12:45 a.m., on July 10, 1977, at the Lift Tavern at 150 S. Broadway which he owned.

On July 12, 1977, at about 10:15 a.m., Young’s body was found at the Raggedy Ann Tavern, 260 Smithers Road, which was being renovated. The cause of death was determined to be homicide.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

 

 

