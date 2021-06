Foul play reportedly is not suspected after police recovered a man’s body from Tuttle Creek this week in northeast Kansas.

Riley County officials say officers were dispatched to a shoreline near Lakeshore Drive and Shady Lane around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday following a report of an empty vehicle and some scattered clothing.

Police say the body of an as-yet-unidentified, 24-year-old man was pulled from the lake around midnight.