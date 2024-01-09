Police Department to Promote Seven

The Salina Police Department is preparing to reward some of its officers with promotions.

According to the agency, a promotion ceremony is scheduled for Friday, January 12th, at 2:00 PM in the auditorium at Peters Science Hall on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

The Promotion Ceremony will honor the following officers:

James “Mike” Miller promoted to Captain

James Feldman promoted to Captain

David Villanueva promoted to Captain

Rachel Larson promoted to Captain

Scott Hogeland promoted to Lieutenant

Kyle Tonniges promoted to Lieutenant

Tim Brown promoted to Lieutenant

The agency invites the families and friends to attend.

_ _ _

Biographies:

Captain James Feldman started with the Salina Police Department in February of 1994. He graduated

from Kansas State University in Criminal Justice/Sociology. Captain Feldman served as a Patrol Officer,

Master Patrol Officer, Criminal Detective, and Drug Task Force Detective. Captain Feldman was

promoted to Sergeant in June of 2014 and served as Criminal Detective Sergeant and Patrol Sergeant.

Captain Feldman was promoted to Lieutenant in January of 2019, and served in Internal Affairs/

Recruiting and Hiring. Captain Feldman is the Commander of the Detective Division.

Captain Rachel Larson started her career as a police officer for the Lee’s Summit, MO, Police

Department in 2007. Captain Larson moved to Kansas where she became a Sheriff’s Deputy for the

Saline County Sheriff’s Office from 2009-2011. Captain Larson was hired as a police officer for SPD at

the end of 2011. During her time with the SPD, she has served as a patrol officer, FTO, DTF Detective,

SWAT Team Operator, SWAT Assistant Team Leader, VIRTRA Instructor, CVSA Operator, Patrol Sergeant,

and Training Center Sergeant. Captain Larson is the Commander of the Professional Standards Division.

Captain Mike Miller has been with the Salina Police Department since February of 1992. At SPD Captain

Miller has served as a Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Field Training Officer, Master Patrol Officer, Patrol

Sergeant, Traffic/K9 Sergeant, Drug Task Force/Evidence Sergeant and Patrol Lieutenant. Captain Miller

was a Crash Reconstructionist and a Drug Recognition Expert. Captain Miller started his LEO career with

the Rice County Sheriff’s Department as a Reserve Deputy for two years prior to coming to the SPD. Captain Miller is the Commander of the Patrol Division.

Captain David Villanueva has been in civilian law enforcement since 1995. At SPD he has served as a

Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Traffic (Motors) Officer, Detective Unit Sergeant, and as a Patrol

Lieutenant. He has also worked as a Hostage Negotiator, De-escalation Instructor, and ARWEN Instructor. He previously served in the Oxnard Police Department, in Ventura County, California. He retired after serving in Patrol, Traffic, Investigations, the Police Academy and Professional Standards. Prior to the civilian police positions, he served 15-years in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman. Captain Villanueva is the Commander of the Support Division.

Lieutenant Tim Brown has been with the Salina Police Department since 2005. During his tenure with

the SPD he has served as Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, Criminal Investigations Bureau

Detective, Drug Task Force Detective, Municipal Court Officer, SWAT Operator, Hostage Negotiator,

Patrol Sergeant, and the Training Unit Supervisor.

Lieutenant Scott V. Hogeland has been in civilian law enforcement since 1992. At the SPD, he has been a

Patrol Officer, School Resource Officer, Field Training Officer, Detective, SWAT Operator/Team Leader,

and Crisis Negotiator. He has spent the last 9 years as a Patrol Sergeant. He previously served with the

Atchison, KS, Police Dept. as a Patrol Officer for three years.

Lieutenant Kyle Tonniges has served the Salina Police Department and the City of Salina for 16 years.

During this time, he has worked as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, and K9 Officer. He was

promoted to Sergeant in 2017 where he supervised as a Patrol Sergeant, and Detective Sergeant

assigned to the Criminal Investigations Unit. Lieutenant Tonniges also serves as a SWAT Team Leader,

Bicycle Patrol Unit Supervisor, and Firearms Instructor.