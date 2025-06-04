Police Busy During Click It or Ticket

The Click It or Ticket safety campaign which ended on Sunday kept Salina Police busy.

According to the Salina Police Department, officers conducted overtime saturation patrols to enforce seat belt, texting, impaired driving, and other traffic laws.

Here are some of the statistics:

5 safety belt citations written

87 speeding citations written

44 other citations and arrests, including 1 DUI arrest

125 vehicle stops

According to Police Sgt Matthew Gawith, “we are here to enforce all Kansas Traffic Laws and ultimately, to decrease unsafe driving behavior. If you were stopped, we hope you

learned from the experience. If so, we have made the roads a little safer for you and those you share the road with. We will continue to do that because, while the Click It or

Ticket campaign may be over, traffic enforcement never is.”