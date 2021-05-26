Point Guard U Coming to Salina

There’s a new basketball camp for all ages coming to Central Kansas.

Point Guard University, a basketball training academy located in South Bend, IN, will have three camps this summer in Kansas. One will be in Salina at the Salina Fieldhouse from June 28 to July 1.

While the academy does focus on point guard training, players of all positions can take advantage of the training offered to complete their all-around game. Point Guard University will pair traditional shooting, ball-handling and passing lessons with new-age, modern training methods that get the player outside of the box and to the next level.

The Point Guard U – Salina camp will welcome incoming 3rd through 12th graders. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and there will be awards handed out on the final day of camp. PGU will cap the camp at 350 athletes. Sports are given on a first come, first serve basis.

Kyle O’Connor, founder of Point Guard U, had a chance to talk about the program. Kyle is the son of a four-time state champion basketball coach and was an all-state and all-league point guard in Kansas in the early 2000’s. His main leader, Rob Cahill, has trained athletes at all levels, from NCAA Division I clients to middle school prodigies. He’s been dubbed “The Shot Doctor”.

